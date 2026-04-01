Michael Hancock's Undercurrent

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Dave Kerber's avatar
Dave Kerber
Apr 1

Michael, Great article, as always, but do we realize the amount of effort which would be required to bent back if not reverse these numerous bad ideas that have been foisted on us? Colorado is very sick and getting more sick with every election and legislative act.

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Molly Barrett's avatar
Molly Barrett
Apr 1Edited

You're absolutely right. In my early 20s I was sent on business to Memphis. In my free time, I walked downtown and became increasingly alarmed at how vacant it was. I didn't understand how a whole city with all the structures and infastructure didn't have any business to occupy them. Where did all the business go? It's not like an outdated factory closed up like in some places. This was once a busy downtown. The formula for exactly how and why are written right here. This line on your post hit me the most :"A transfer of obligation from the present to the future—from those who made the promises to those who will be forced to keep them."

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