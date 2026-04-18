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Dee Dee Vicino's avatar
Dee Dee Vicino
Apr 18

I don’t know about you, but I am here for the proliferation of music! It’s time for the people to make the music, not the music industry. One of the positives of AI.

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Stephanie Hancock's avatar
Stephanie Hancock
Apr 18

Finally I get get the melodies in my head created, try new arrangements and genres and experiment without it being cost prohibitive. I have tunes on voice memos for years that will finally see the light of day! AI can be a great tool.

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