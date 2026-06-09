Michael Hancock's Undercurrent

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Molly Barrett's avatar
Molly Barrett
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One of the things I think many Christians lack, myself included, is the necessary courage to serve in public office. The scrutiny of one's life is so much that it requires a unique brand of person, one that wants to serve people but also not be a "people pleaser". And to have courage plus humility. Your wife is definitely the right person. Unfortunately, public office tends to draw mostly those that are self serving, arrogant enough to not care, but able to act as though they do in order to con the public. Us weaker folks that don't have the courage need to pray fervently for those fighting for the good and pray for those arrogant, self serving ones to eat some humble pie!

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