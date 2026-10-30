We have made access to information nearly effortless. We have done considerably less to encourage people to think.

A man can retrieve a fact in seconds and spend the rest of the afternoon explaining why it cannot possibly be true. Whether he accepts the evidence may depend on something the evidence cannot settle: whose interests it serves.

This is as much an educated man’s failing as anyone else’s. Education supplies the vocabulary. It does not necessarily supply the intellectual honesty.

The death of critical thinking begins when we decide that our convictions deserve protection from examination. From that point forward, intelligence has a different assignment. It becomes counsel for the defense.

The verdict has already been reached.

Much of what passes for public debate follows this arrangement. We scrutinize an opponent’s every word while supplying generous interpretations of our allies’ conduct. We demand context for statements we favor and punishment for statements we dislike. Principles presented as sacred on Monday become regrettable complications by Friday.

The circumstances may change. The beneficiary usually explains the change in principle.

A useful test is to reverse the names. Would we accept this conduct from the other party? Would we believe this accusation if it concerned someone we admired? Would the explanation still satisfy us if it came from someone we distrusted?

Anyone who resents those questions should consider why.

There are legitimate differences in circumstances, evidence, and responsibility. Critical thinking requires us to examine them. But announcing that every case involving our side is somehow different is a convenient way to ensure that no principle ever inconveniences us.

Eventually, the principle amounts to this: our people must prevail.

That is sufficient for a faction. It is a poor foundation for self-government.

Citizens who surrender their judgment do not leave it unused. They place it in someone else’s hands. A politician, commentator, activist, or religious leader becomes responsible for deciding what they should believe—and for explaining why yesterday’s certainty no longer applies.

The arrangement is comfortable. Independent judgment carries burdens. One must investigate, distinguish, reconsider, and occasionally admit to having been a fool. Following instructions requires considerably less effort.

It also makes the follower useful.

A leader whose supporters demand evidence must answer questions. A leader whose supporters treat questions as betrayal can concentrate on issuing instructions.

This is why the willingness to criticize one’s own side matters. It imposes a cost on dishonesty where that cost can have an effect. Condemnation from an opponent is expected. The withdrawal of trust by a supporter requires attention.

Unconditional loyalty removes that restraint. We should hardly be surprised when people take advantage of its absence.

Education ought to prepare us to recognize this bargain. Yet credentials can become another means of avoiding scrutiny. An argument is declared authoritative because of the person presenting it, or dismissed because the person challenging it lacks the proper standing.

Expertise deserves serious consideration. A society in which everyone insists on personally rediscovering medicine, engineering, and economics will accomplish little beyond injuring its citizens.

But expertise has a subject and a scope. A degree does not confer universal wisdom, and institutional standing does not make an argument immune to examination. The proper questions remain available: What is the evidence? How was the conclusion reached? What are its limits? What would establish that it is wrong?

These questions also apply to the self-appointed dissenter.

Distrusting every institution is no greater intellectual achievement than believing every official statement. The man who rejects an explanation merely because it is conventional has allowed convention to determine his beliefs just as surely as the man who accepts it without question.

He has reversed the instructions. He has not acquired independence.

The same discipline belongs in religious life. Anyone who claims to speak with divine authority is making a claim of extraordinary consequence. That should increase our obligation to examine it.

Faith does not relieve a believer of responsibility for what he accepts, excuses, or helps others impose. A religious title cannot make a dishonest argument honest. Nor does sincerity settle whether an interpretation is sound.

An unwillingness to question a human spokesman can give that spokesman authority he has no right to possess.

Across these institutions, the temptation is familiar. We want certainty without the labor of judgment and belonging without the risk of disagreement. We want to defend the truth while retaining the privilege of defining it according to our needs.

There is no shortage of people prepared to accommodate us.

The remedy requires habits that are easy to describe and difficult to maintain. Read the evidence before announcing what it proves. Understand an argument before attempting to destroy it. Distinguish what is known from what is suspected. Correct a falsehood even when it helped your cause.

Above all, establish some standard that survives a change of names.

None of this requires neutrality about right and wrong. It requires enough seriousness about the distinction to resist adjusting it for convenience.

The failure becomes moral when other people bear its costs. A false accusation can ruin a reputation. An abuse excused can continue. A leader protected from scrutiny can acquire still more power.

We cannot always foresee the consequences of our decisions. We can, however, be held responsible for refusing to examine evidence because it threatens an allegiance. “I trusted my leaders” deserves consideration. “I would not consider that they were wrong” deserves considerably less.

There is a difference between being deceived and helping preserve a deception. Loyalty does not erase that distinction.

A person can hold firm convictions and still recognize the possibility of error. Indeed, a conviction that survives honest examination has earned a confidence that mere repetition cannot provide.

The title of this essay is therefore a warning, not a death certificate. Critical thinking remains possible wherever people are willing to bear its costs. Those costs can include embarrassment, estrangement, and the loss of a belief around which a person has organized his life.

They are substantial. So are the costs of refusing to think.

A public that will examine only its opponents can be led by its prejudices. A public that excuses every failure of its champions teaches those champions that accountability is optional.

The people who seek power need not eliminate our capacity for judgment.

They need only persuade us that loyalty requires us to stop using it.