Michael Hancock’s Undercurrent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Graham's avatar
Ellen Graham
1d

My kids question everything which freaks me out sometimes, but it's actually great.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Hancock's Undercurrent and others
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
7h

Here is an interest fact...no critical thinking is required to vote for democrat&republican politicians. The democrat&republican "Usefool Voter" steps into a booth hits all the d's&r's, and then all the S4B democrat&republican "Usefool Voters" feel like they did something.

This midterm is about which party will get to give trillions of dollars to their corporate donors, who actually buy the elections (DUH!), and who the election are for.

$40 TRILLION DOLLARS IN DEBT...thanks democrat&republican "Usefool Voters."

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Hancock's Undercurrent and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Hancock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture