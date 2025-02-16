How the Softening of Meaning Weakens Christianity

Language is not static; it is fluid, malleable, and subject to the prevailing tides of culture. Words shift, meanings evolve, and with them, the philosophies and worldviews that shape civilization. This is no less true for the words of scripture. Over time, key biblical terms have undergone a transformation—often one that drains them of their original potency. The consequence? A diluted Christianity, one that often strays from its scriptural foundations in favor of a softer, more palatable faith. A faith that, in its effort to be inclusive and non-threatening, has, at times, abandoned the core tenets that made it transformative.

Take, for example, the word meek. In modern English, to be meek is to be passive, quiet, even weak. It is a term of resignation, the image of a cowering figure, afraid to act with conviction. But the Greek word from which it is derived, praus (πραΰς), tells a different story. In classical Greek, praus was used to describe a warhorse that had been tamed—not broken, not made feeble, but controlled. It connoted a strength held in reserve, a discipline that enabled action at the precise moment of necessity. When Christ said, Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth (Matthew 5:5), He was not extolling weakness. He was praising those who possess the power to act, but who wield it judiciously. This shift in meaning has led to a misinterpretation of what it means to be a Christian. Too often, meekness is mistaken for surrender, when in reality, it demands the exact opposite: strength, control, and the wisdom to know when to exert force and when to withhold it.

The evolution of biblical language is not limited to meekness. Consider fear in the biblical sense. The phrase fear of the Lord appears repeatedly throughout scripture, often as a prerequisite for wisdom and understanding (The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, and knowledge of the Holy One is understanding – Proverbs 9:10). Today, fear is understood primarily as anxiety or terror. But in biblical Hebrew, yirah (יִרְאָה) carries a deeper, more layered meaning. It signifies awe, reverence, and deep respect—not the paralyzing dread we associate with the word today. To fear the Lord, in its true sense, is to recognize divine authority, to bow before it in humility, and to live in accordance with its moral demands. By redefining fear solely as a negative emotion, modern interpretations have robbed Christianity of one of its most essential calls to action: to recognize and honor the supremacy of God. Without this, faith risks becoming a sentimental exercise rather than a transformative force.

Another example is love. In contemporary culture, love is frequently equated with unconditional acceptance, tolerance, and emotional warmth. Yet biblical love—particularly agape (ἀγάπη)—is far more demanding. Agape love is sacrificial; it is not simply about affirming others but about acting in their highest good, even when that means discipline, correction, or conflict. Christ’s love for humanity was not merely an embrace—it was a love that led to the Cross, a love that called people to repentance and transformation. To reduce love to mere sentimentality is to strip it of its power and to turn Christianity into a faith of affirmation rather than transformation.

Lastly, the concept of dominion has suffered from a similar dilution. In Genesis, God commands Adam to take dominionover the earth (Genesis 1:28), a command later reiterated to Noah after the fall (Genesis 9:1-2). Radah (רָדָה), the Hebrew word for dominion, conveys rulership, stewardship, and authority. It is not about exploitation, but it is about active leadership. In today’s world, dominion has been misconstrued as oppressive, as something to be avoided rather than embraced. This hesitation to assert moral authority, to take dominion in the spheres of culture, politics, and daily life, has led to a Christianity that is often reactive rather than proactive. A faith that was once a driving force in shaping civilization now frequently finds itself on the defensive, retreating rather than advancing.

The dilution of language has real consequences. It affects how Christians see themselves, how they interact with the world, and ultimately, how they live out their faith. When meekness becomes weakness, fear becomes mere emotion, love becomes indulgence, and dominion becomes avoidance, Christianity loses its spine. It becomes a faith that comforts but does not challenge, that affirms but does not transform, that retreats rather than conquers.

To restore the full power of scripture, Christians must reclaim the original strength of biblical language. They must understand praus as disciplined strength, yirah as reverence, agape as sacrificial action, and radah as righteous dominion. If Christianity is to remain a force that shapes culture rather than one shaped by it, it must stand firm on the unaltered meaning of its most essential words. Anything less is surrender, and Christianity, rightly understood, has never been a faith of surrender.