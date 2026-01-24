Michael Hancock's Undercurrent

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 25

Solid distinction between protest, riot, and insurrection - that tripartite framework cuts through alot of muddled discourse. The point about emotion as authority creating moral exemptions rings true in how institutions preemptively fold before any actual confrontation happens. I've watched city councils issue apologies for things that never occured just to avoid the chant. The irony is that treating order as oppression ends up harming exactly the vulnerable populations the chants claim to protect, since chaos always hits the marginalized first.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Hancock · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture