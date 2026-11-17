A useful political lie has an advantage over an inconvenient fact: it comes with a constituency.

Someone benefits from believing it. Someone gains influence by repeating it. And someone who knows better decides that correcting it would help the wrong people.

By the time the evidence arrives, the lie has acquired defenders, a fundraising appeal, and a moral vocabulary. The truth is welcome to submit an application.

We tend to think of propaganda as something imposed upon helpless populations by men with uniforms and ministries. But a free society has its own vulnerability. People can be induced to surrender their judgment voluntarily, particularly when the surrender comes with the assurance that they are compassionate, enlightened, and on the right side of history.

The question is how a false story becomes a cultural assumption—and what happens to self-government when challenging that assumption becomes an offense.

Every society tells stories about itself. Those stories help explain its achievements, failures, obligations, and possibilities. The existence of a narrative is hardly evidence of dishonesty.

The test is what happens when the evidence becomes obvious and inconvenient.

An honest assessment can accommodate facts that complicate its conclusion. A dishonest one conceals them, explains them away, or discredits whoever introduces them. Eventually, the argument shifts from whether a claim is accurate to whether the person questioning it is morally qualified to speak.

That is a remarkably convenient arrangement for anyone whose claims cannot survive examination.

Consider the possibilities. An unequal outcome becomes sufficient proof of discrimination, without investigating other explanations. Opposition to a particular expenditure becomes indifference to the people it is supposed to help. Questions about a policy’s effectiveness become hostility toward its beneficiaries.

These are shortcuts around the work of establishing cause, comparing alternatives, and measuring results. Their political attraction is precisely that they spare their users that work.

Once the moral verdict has been announced, who wants to be caught asking for the spreadsheet?

A false narrative becomes especially useful when it presents both an accusation and a demand for authority. Accept the diagnosis, and the proposed remedy appears compulsory. Question the remedy, and you are accused of denying the suffering that justified it.

The suffering may be real. The diagnosis may still be wrong. And the remedy may make matters worse.

Compassion does not relieve anyone of the obligation to establish that an intervention will help. People living with its consequences deserve far more than evidence of the advocate’s good intentions.

None of this requires a secret committee overseeing every headline, classroom discussion, or corporate statement. A false narrative needs little encouragement when repeating it wins votes, advances careers, pleases an audience, or makes one stand out in the crowd.

One person invents. Another one exaggerates. A third repeats without checking. A fourth suspects the story is false but sees no advantage in objecting.

Coordination is unnecessary when everyone understands what earns applause and the consequences of what doesn’t.

Over time, repetition can turn a disputed claim into an assumed truth. Institutions begin making decisions around it. People learn which questions produce thoughtful discussion and which produce an uncomfortable meeting with authority.

At that point, public agreement becomes difficult to interpret. Some people believe. Some are uncertain. Some have calculated the cost of saying what they think.

A room full of nodding heads is a poor substitute for an argument.

This is how a misleading narrative can reshape culture: by changing the conditions under which people express judgment. When approval depends on repeating the accepted explanation, conformity can acquire the appearance of consensus. That apparent consensus then becomes another reason to conform.

The citizen who once asked, “Is it true?” learns to ask, “What will happen to me if I say it isn’t?”

But responsibility cannot be assigned entirely to those selling the story. There is also the customer.

We enjoy explanations that flatter our judgment and indict our opponents. We resent discovering that an accusation we eagerly shared was false. A correction can feel like a concession, and a concession can feel like betrayal.

So we develop demanding standards for the other side and a generous installment plan for our own.

Before repeating the next politically satisfying claim, try three questions. What is the evidence? What relevant facts have been left out? What evidence would cause me to change my mind?

If the answer to the third question is “nothing,” the first two are largely ceremonial.

The practical cost of this surrender is government that cannot learn. A failed policy should invite reconsideration. A protected narrative allows its defenders to blame inadequate funding, insufficient authority, or the wickedness of opponents without examining whether the policy itself was mistaken.

Those explanations sometimes have merit. They still require evidence. Otherwise, failure becomes a renewable argument for expanding the very approach that produced it.

Meanwhile, citizens pay—in taxes, lost opportunities, diminished trust, and problems left unsolved.

Self-government requires people willing to judge both claims and consequences. That means correcting our own errors publicly, refusing accusations we cannot substantiate, and questioning leaders whose objectives we share.

The useful lie is a test of our character precisely because abandoning it may cost us something.

Those who seek power will always have reasons to offer a flattering fiction. Our independence depends on whether we insist on the truth when the fiction serves our purposes.

We cannot preserve self-government while hiring out our judgment to whoever tells us the most satisfying story.

The first act of resistance is simple: stop helping the lie.