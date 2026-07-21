The greatest threats to constitutional government rarely arrive as revolutions. More often, they arrive as evolutions, unfolding quietly rather than all at once.

No tanks roll through the streets. No constitution is suspended. Elections continue. Congress still meets. Presidents still campaign. Courts remain open.

Everything appears normal.

Until one day it isn’t.

What changes is not the existence of democratic institutions but the balance among them. Liberty depends less upon the existence of government than upon the careful distribution of governmental power.

The Founders understood this better than most modern political thinkers. They did not divide power because they distrusted kings alone. They divided power because they distrusted human nature. Every institution, regardless of its purpose, eventually seeks greater authority than it was originally granted.

That principle applies to courts no less than Congress or the presidency.

Judicial independence preserves liberty.

Judicial supremacy threatens it.

Those are not the same thing.

An independent judiciary protects the Constitution from political pressure. A supreme judiciary gradually becomes powerful enough to redefine the Constitution itself.

Brazil demonstrates how that transformation can occur, and its experience makes the pattern visible.

Following military rule, Brazil strengthened its judiciary to prevent a return to authoritarianism. Independent courts became guardians of constitutional government. Few questioned that decision.

From there, something subtle happened.

As legislatures weakened and political dysfunction grew, more national questions migrated into the courts. Judges were first asked to interpret law. They were then asked to resolve political disputes. Eventually, they were expected to govern where politicians would not.

Power did not rush into the judiciary. Instead, it flowed there.

I recently spent several hours speaking with a Brazilian friend about what that evolution feels like from inside the country. He spoke not as a constitutional scholar but as a father trying to raise his daughter in a system he believes has become increasingly dominated by unelected judges.

“They’re not just judging anymore,” he told me. “They’re making the law.”

Then he added something even more striking.

“Congress is basically useless now.”

Whether every aspect of his assessment proves correct is almost beside the point. What matters is that ordinary citizens increasingly perceive judges—not elected representatives—as the nation’s ultimate political authority. That perception alone should command America’s attention.

How does a constitutional republic arrive there?

Not through a coup.

Through a vacuum.

When Congress refuses to legislate, presidents increasingly govern through executive orders.

When presidents govern through executive orders, political opponents increasingly seek relief in the courts.

When every significant political disagreement becomes a lawsuit, judges inevitably become policymakers.

The judiciary never has to seize power.

Power is delivered to it.

This evolution follows a predictable progression.

First comes judicial independence—the necessary protection of courts from political retaliation.

Then comes judicial prestige. Citizens lose confidence in elected officials and begin looking to judges as the only adults left in the room.

Next comes judicial policymaking. Courts answer questions legislators refuse to settle.

Then comes judicial dependence. Politicians increasingly stop persuading voters and begin persuading judges.

Finally comes judicial supremacy—the point at which the judiciary no longer functions as one branch among three but becomes the institution around which the political system revolves.

The danger is that citizens seldom recognize this progression while it is happening.

Every individual step appears reasonable.

One emergency justifies one extraordinary ruling.

One legislative failure justifies one judicial intervention.

One constitutional crisis produces one new precedent.

Almost no one notices the cumulative effect.

Institutions do not become supreme in a single leap. They ascend one seemingly reasonable exception at a time until the extraordinary becomes ordinary and temporary powers become permanent.

That is why Brazil matters.

Not because America is Brazil.

Because Brazil demonstrates where constitutional evolution can lead.

Its Supreme Federal Court has assumed an unusually prominent role in elections, speech, investigations, and national governance. Defenders argue these interventions have been necessary to protect democracy itself.

Perhaps some have been.

Democracies do face genuine threats.

But history teaches a sobering lesson.

Necessity has always been the favorite argument for expanding governmental power.

Emergencies end.

Power rarely retreats with them.

An institution empowered to defend democracy can gradually become empowered to define it.

The referee enters the game.

America has not reached that point.

But the mechanics are already familiar.

Federal judges increasingly halt nationwide policies.

Congress delegates decisions it was elected to make.

Presidents test the limits of executive authority.

The Supreme Court is asked to resolve controversies that representative government should have settled long before they reached a courtroom.

Even our language reveals the shift.

Every national controversy ends with the same question:

“What will the Court do?”

In a constitutional republic, the first question should be:

“What will the people’s elected representatives decide?”

The solution is not weakening the judiciary. A judiciary subject to political intimidation cannot preserve liberty.

The solution is restoring constitutional balance.

Congress must legislate rather than delegate.

Presidents must faithfully execute laws rather than routinely govern around them.

Courts must distinguish constitutional judgment from political management.

And citizens must recover the difficult habit of self-government instead of expecting judges to govern for them.

Republics rarely die because one branch suddenly seizes power.

They decline because the others gradually surrender theirs.

One delegation.

One emergency.

One precedent.

One crisis at a time.

Brazil did not abolish its democratic institutions.

It allowed one institution to rise above the rest.

The Founders gave judges robes because justice requires independence.

They never intended those robes to become crowns.

America should recognize the difference while it still has the power to preserve it.