Michael Hancock's Undercurrent

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Steve Adams
May 4

I thoroughly enjoy your writing and I misunderstood you as Mayor. Denver needs you to come back.

Your perspectives are insightful, relevant and timely. If our citizens could understand snd take to heart half of what you write, we would all be in a much better place.

Well done, and thank you!

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