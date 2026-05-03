There is a strange contradiction in American life.

We have never had more access to political information, yet we seem to understand government less. We have never had more ways to speak, yet we seem less capable of persuasion. We invoke rights constantly, yet we speak less often of duties. We demand accountability from every institution except, perhaps, ourselves.

This is the condition of modern citizenship: loud, aggrieved, suspicious, emotional — and often poorly formed.

The usual diagnosis is apathy. Americans do not vote enough. They do not attend local meetings. They cannot name their representatives. They do not understand the difference between a city council and a county commission, a school board and a state legislature, a prosecutor and a police chief, a court and an elected body.

All of that is true. But it is not the whole problem.

The deeper crisis is not merely that too many citizens are absent. It is that too many no longer understand citizenship — if they ever truly learned it at all.

Citizenship is not merely possessing rights. It is not merely having opinions. It is not merely showing up angry at a microphone. It is not merely voting every few years and then retreating into private life or digital outrage.

Citizenship is the disciplined practice of self-government.

That phrase — self-government — is the key. It means two things at once. A free people govern themselves politically through institutions, elections, laws, and public deliberation. But they must also govern themselves personally through restraint, knowledge, patience, and moral responsibility.

The first form cannot survive without the second.

A people incapable of self-command will eventually become incapable of self-rule.

This is the part of civics we have neglected. We teach citizens, when we teach them at all, that they have rights. Good. They do. Rights are essential. The First Amendment is not a decorative phrase. It is one of the great achievements of political civilization. The right to speak, criticize, assemble, worship, publish, protest, and petition government is foundational to American liberty.

But rights are not the whole of citizenship.

Rights define what government may not take from us. Responsibilities define what liberty requires of us.

When the responsibility side collapses, rights themselves become distorted. Free speech becomes an excuse for abuse. Protest becomes a substitute for thought. Public meetings become arenas of confrontation. Political disagreement becomes moral indictment. Institutions become stages for grievance. The loudest voice claims to be the people.

And the reasonable quietly leave the room.

That is how republics decay.

Not usually all at once. Not usually by dramatic collapse. More often, they decay through habits: the habit of not knowing, the habit of not listening, the habit of mistaking emotion for argument, the habit of confusing intensity with truth, the habit of treating every public forum as a battlefield.

America is becoming highly political and weakly civic.

Those are not the same thing.

Politics is about power: who gets it, who uses it, who loses it. Civics is about the ordered practice of shared life: how power is limited, how citizens participate, how disagreements are processed, how institutions function, how rights are protected, and how public decisions are made without tearing the community apart.

A person can be politically obsessed and civically ignorant.

That describes far too much of modern America.

People can recite national talking points but cannot explain how their local school board works. They know the latest scandal in Washington but not the agenda of next week’s city council meeting. They know which national pundit outraged them yesterday but not which county office affects their property taxes, roads, sheriff’s department, public health, or elections.

They are constantly informed and rarely educated.

This matters because daily life is shaped most directly by institutions closest to home. Local government decides where housing goes, how roads are maintained, how police are funded, how parks are managed, how land is used, how business is regulated, and how public order is maintained. School boards shape curriculum, budgets, discipline policies, teacher contracts, and the environment in which children are formed. Counties manage core functions of public life that many citizens barely notice until something breaks.

Yet local civic life is often dominated by a tiny fraction of the population: activists, insiders, public employee unions, ideological organizations, narrow interest groups, and the small number of citizens who know how the system works.

That is not a conspiracy. It is arithmetic.

When the many do not participate, the few govern.

The absent citizen does not remain neutral. His absence becomes someone else’s influence.

But the opposite problem is also real. Showing up is not enough.

Some citizens appear before public bodies with legitimate concerns but with little understanding of what the body can lawfully do. A city council is treated like a court. A mayor is treated like a prosecutor. A school board is expected to discuss personnel matters it legally cannot discuss. A police department is blamed for decisions made by a district attorney. A county is blamed for state law. Silence required by procedure is interpreted as contempt. Legal limits are treated as moral indifference.

The result is frustration on all sides.

Citizens believe they are being ignored. Officials believe they are being asked to do what they have no authority to do. The public forum becomes less a place of civic engagement than a place where expectations collide with institutional reality.

This is why civic knowledge is not trivia. It is not something for students to memorize before forgetting it. It is the operating system of a free society.

If citizens do not understand jurisdiction, they will misdirect outrage. If they do not understand process, they will confuse delay with corruption. If they do not understand due process, they will demand punishment without evidence. If they do not understand the limits of public bodies, they will interpret lawful restraint as cowardice. If they do not understand their own role, they will mistake performance for participation.

A republic cannot run on grievance alone.

Nor can it run on rights alone.

The First Amendment protects harsh criticism of government. It should. Public officials must be able to endure more criticism than private citizens. That is part of the burden of office. A government that can silence citizens because their words are unpleasant is already too powerful.

But the fact that speech is protected does not mean it is responsible.

One can be legally right and civically wrong.

That distinction used to be obvious. It no longer is.

The modern reflex says: “I can say it, therefore no one may object.” But a free society has always required a higher standard than mere permission. The mature question is not only, “Do I have the right?” It is also, “Am I using that right in a way that strengthens or weakens the public square?”

“Because I can” is not citizenship. It reflects impulse, not responsibility.

This matters because civic forums are fragile. They depend on habits that law alone cannot manufacture: patience, respect, listening, order, turn-taking, honesty, humility, and a willingness to speak as though other people also have a right to remain in the room.

When those habits disappear, the law may still protect speech, but the forum itself becomes unusable.

That is what we increasingly see across the country. School board meetings descend into shouting. City councils become theaters of accusation. College campuses confuse disruption with courage. Congress performs for cameras rather than deliberating for the country. Online habits migrate into public life: mockery, speed, certainty, denunciation, humiliation.

The republic begins to sound like a comment section.

And once that happens, ordinary citizens withdraw. Not because they do not care, but because they do not want to subject themselves to hostility. Parents stay home. Seniors stay home. Business owners stay home. Young people see public life modeled as dysfunction and learn the wrong lesson.

The civic arena is then left to those most willing to dominate it.

This is why decorum matters — not as etiquette for the delicate, but as infrastructure for democracy.

Decorum is often caricatured as a demand for politeness from people who do not want to hear hard truths. Sometimes it is misused that way. There are always officials who would prefer quiet to accountability and procedural language to moral courage.

But abuses of decorum do not abolish the need for it.

Properly understood, decorum is not silence. It is not submission. It is not emotional repression. It is the set of rules and habits that allows disagreement to happen without destroying the space in which disagreement is possible.

It protects the next speaker. It protects the unpopular speaker. It protects the hesitant citizen. It protects the student observing democracy for the first time. It protects the person who came to discuss roads, taxes, schools, zoning, crime, or a neighborhood problem and should not have to walk through civic combat to be heard.

Without decorum, public forums do not become more democratic. They become more intimidating.

There is no serious path to civic renewal that begins with scolding citizens into silence. The answer is not less participation. It is better participation.

That begins with civic formation.

We need to teach adults how government actually works. Not abstractions. Not patriotic slogans. Practical knowledge. What does a city council do? What does a county do? What does a school board control? What does a prosecutor decide? What does a police chief decide? What does state law preempt? How is a budget passed? Where are agendas posted? How does public comment work? What happens after testimony is given? How does one follow up effectively?

We need local civic academies in cities and counties. We need churches, chambers of commerce, neighborhood groups, schools, veterans organizations, nonprofits, and civic associations to host practical forums on self-government. We need local media to explain institutions, not merely cover conflict. We need officials to describe process plainly, without condescension. We need citizens to understand that persuasion is more powerful than performance.

We also need to recover the idea that citizenship includes duty.

A citizen should vote. But voting is the floor, not the ceiling. Citizens should know who represents them. They should read agendas. They should attend occasional meetings. They should serve on boards and commissions. They should organize neighbors. They should ask better questions. They should distinguish between levels of government. They should criticize without dehumanizing. They should protest without destroying. They should speak without silencing.

They should understand that the public square belongs to the whole people, not merely to those most willing to seize the microphone.

America’s crisis is not simply that people are disengaged. It is that too many have been politically stimulated without being civically formed. They have been taught to express themselves but not to govern themselves. They have been encouraged to distrust institutions but not taught how to repair them. They have been handed rights without being reminded of duties.

No republic can survive that imbalance forever.

The American experiment rests on a demanding belief: ordinary people can govern themselves. That belief is noble, but it is not automatic. It requires citizens worthy of the task.

Not perfect citizens. Not silent citizens. Not compliant citizens.

Self-governed citizens.

Citizens who know enough to participate wisely. Citizens who possess enough restraint to keep the forum open for others. Citizens who understand that rights are sacred, but rights alone do not make a republic. Character does.

America does not merely need more political engagement. It needs a recovery of citizenship itself.

The public square will remain open only if enough citizens recover the discipline to keep it open.