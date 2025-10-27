Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
Oct 28

Michael, great commentary and recap of history. The question is, where to go from here? How do we undo decades of damage and division? How do we deprogram a nation? Where do we start? Education is great, but not the best persuasive tool. If we take this commentary and shift the appeal…tug the heartstrings? Highlight the tragic unfairness/injustice? Find common ground? Establish trust? Maybe I’m wrong. But I think that’s the only way to shift public opinion. Love you, brother! You’re doing wonderful work here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Hancock's Undercurrent and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Hancock
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture