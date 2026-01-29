Every election season, voters are introduced to a carefully curated version of the candidates seeking their trust. Titles are polished. Résumés are condensed. Claims are simplified into slogans. And too often, no one pauses to ask whether the story being told actually matches the public record. Think George Santos, the former New York Republican who was expelled from Congress for fabricating his background and misusing funds.

Rob Andrews’ campaign narrative is a case in point.

At a recent town hall, Andrews positioned himself as a metrics-driven CEO—a leader who builds organizations, measures outcomes, and delivers results. He emphasized his experience creating “several successful businesses,” presenting that background as proof he knows how to solve complex problems..

Then the questions began.

Residents asked about reducing homelessness. They asked whether he would support Aurora police, who have recently produced measurable reductions in crime. They asked whether he supported Aurora becoming a sanctuary city. These were not abstract or ideological questions. They were concrete, local, and urgent.

And Andrews sidestepped them.

Instead of answering directly, he returned to generalities. He leaned on his résumé. He spoke about leadership style rather than policy positions. What he did not do was tell voters clearly where he stood—or how he would act.

That disconnect raises a question voters should not ignore: Who is Rob Andrews—the leader he says he is, or the leader the record reveals?

Much of Andrews’ public identity rests on a single assertion: that he has “created several successful businesses.” It’s a powerful claim, especially when paired with the language of metrics and performance. But political claims are not brand statements. They are factual assertions. And when examined closely, this one begins to blur.

Take One Voice Coalition Inc., frequently cited as evidence of Andrews’ entrepreneurial success. The name suggests scale, influence, and durability. The underlying facts tell a more modest story. One Voice Coalition Inc. was incorporated as a charitable nonprofit, not a for-profit business in December of 2017. That distinction matters. A nonprofit may pursue worthwhile goals, but it does not operate under the same market pressures, risks, or success metrics as a business.

More importantly, existence alone does not establish success. Success implies sustained operations, measurable outcomes, and independent validation. On those points, the public record is thin.

Definitions matter. A program is not a company. A nonprofit entity is not a business venture. When those lines are blurred, accomplishments appear larger than they are.

The timeline deepens the concern.

Andrews became Executive Director of DenverWorks (dba CommunityWorks) in 2016, a leadership position in an established workforce nonprofit. Within a short period, he also established or revived One Voice Coalition Inc. as a separate charitable organization—with himself as President and CEO. That overlap raises legitimate governance questions. Why was a sitting nonprofit Executive Director simultaneously launching another charitable entity under his own leadership? Andrews was promoted to DenverWorks President and CEO in 2018. How were the missions distinct? Who benefited from the arrangement?

Another venture Andrews has cited is EZ E85, again described as a “successful business.” Yet here too, success is asserted rather than demonstrated. There is little public evidence of sustained operations, market adoption, or long-term viability. That does not make the effort shameful. Many ideas fail. Many startups never succeed. But failure quietly repackaged as success is not transparency—it is narrative management.

This pattern matters because it mirrors what residents witnessed at the town hall.

When asked about homelessness—a problem demanding clear policy choices—Andrews offered process talk rather than positions. When asked about supporting police amid demonstrable crime reduction, he avoided affirming or rejecting that success. When asked directly about sanctuary city policies, he said he didn’t know much about the subject and would research it.

This is not how a metrics-driven leader behaves.

Metrics require benchmarks. Leadership requires decisions. And public office demands accountability. A CEO who truly lives by data does not avoid measurable questions; he confronts them.

Then there is the chapter rarely mentioned at all.

Rob Andrews was terminated from DenverWorks, the organization he once led, in 2024. The board that employed Andrews did not cite a lack of vision when it terminated him; according to court records, it cited unapproved financial decisions and actions that compromised the organization’s sustainability. DenverWorks dissolved shortly thereafter. Andrews later filed legal action related to that termination, alleging wrongdoing. The facts of that dispute are for the courts to resolve. But the omission is telling. Campaign narratives celebrate claimed successes while avoiding significant conflicts and consequences.

Leadership is not defined by uninterrupted ascent. It is revealed in how leaders handle adversity, accountability, and hard questions. A résumé that highlights only victories while omitting failures is not incomplete by accident—it is incomplete by choice.

And now there is one more chapter—one that cannot be ignored.

Rob Andrews was recently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. This is a serious matter for any citizen. But Andrews is not just any citizen. He serves on Aurora City Council—and more importantly, he is Chair of the Public Safety Committee.

That role carries weight. The Public Safety Committee oversees matters involving policing, enforcement, accountability, and the protection of the public. Its chair is expected to model respect for the law, sound judgment, and seriousness about risk—especially where public safety is concerned.

In responding to the DUI, Andrews has indicated that he wants to pursue restorative justice. The concept emphasizes accountability and rehabilitation. But restorative justice is not simply a mechanism for personal forgiveness. It requires an honest reckoning with harm and a concrete act of restoration toward those affected. While in custody,

The question, then, is unavoidable: restoration for whom?

While in custody, Andrews is seen on video saying “I am more concerned about the public not knowing about it.”

A DUI is not a private lapse. It endangers others. And when committed by the chair of the Public Safety Committee, it diminishes public trust and places the integrity of that committee—and the council itself—into question. Yet Andrews’ response so far appears focused on personal redemption rather than public accountability. There has been little acknowledgment of the civic harm done or of the responsibility owed to the residents he serves.

That contrast matters.

A leader who claims to be metrics-driven should understand that trust is measurable. Credibility is measurable. And when trust is eroded—especially in matters of public safety—restoration must be directed outward, not inward.

So the question remains, sharper than ever:

Who is Rob Andrews?

Is he the leader who owns his actions fully, answers hard questions directly, and restores public trust through accountability? Or is he a candidate whose narrative dissolves under scrutiny and whose responses avoid the very standards his role demands?

Voters are not asking for perfection. They are asking for judgment, honesty, and accountability—especially from those entrusted with public safety.

And how this moment is handled will reveal far more than any résumé, slogan, or self-described success ever could.