When Moscow Discovered America’s Weak Spot
How the Communist International weaponized race — and why its echoes still divide us today.
Oct 27
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
Germany Destroyed Its Economy Following Climate Science — Will Colorado Do the Same?
A warning for Colorado before it repeats Europe’s green mistakes.
Oct 23
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
TABOR Didn’t Build the Potholes
Bureaucracy and pet projects did — and it’s time to realign our priorities.
Oct 3
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
September 2025
The Martyrdom Lie
The Test of True Martyrdom Is in the Fruit It Bears
Sep 21
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
The Progressive Idolatry Factory
How the Left Turns Leaders Into Gods and Politics Into Religion
Sep 1
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
August 2025
Formulas Without Foundations
Woodrow Wilson’s Fallacy of the Expert State
Aug 25
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
From Gospel to Grievance
How Seminaries Lost Their Mission
Aug 18
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
The Beauty of Balance: Urgency, Authority, and the Republic
Reclaiming the Wisdom of a System Built for Both Crisis and Constraint
Aug 3
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
July 2025
The "Both Sides Do It" Fallacy
How false equivalence sabotages truth, corrodes accountability, and dumbs down public discourse
Jul 24
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
Race Is the Excuse, Power Is the Reason
Exposing the Ideological Machine Behind ‘Systemic Racism’
Jul 14
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
What to the American Still Is the Fourth of July?
Rediscovering Frederick Douglass’s Real Message
Jul 4
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
June 2025
The Constitution Is Not Broken—It’s Working as Designed
A Case for Confidence in the American System
Jun 28
Michael Hancock's Undercurrent
